Nintendo Switch "year in review" site shows your most played games and other stats

Like Spotify and other services, Nintendo has launched a "year in review" website that lets Switch owners look back on their play activity from the past year.

The website displays a variety of personalized statistics, including your overall playtime for the year, your top three most played games (and how many hours you sunk into each), your most active day, and how many hours you played the system docked and in handheld mode.

As 2021 winds down, it’s time to look back at your year with Nintendo Switch!

Hit the link below for your most played games, which months you were the most active, and more!



See your personalized #NintendoSwitch2021 Year in Review here: https://t.co/p45N9fMw4J pic.twitter.com/fBnX7RHqsQ — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 14, 2021

To view your year in review, visit Nintendo's website and log in with the same Nintendo Account you have linked to your Switch.

2021 has been a notable year of releases for Nintendo. In addition to well-received titles like Metroid Dread and Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, this year saw the release of a new Switch OLED model, which has been in short supply at retailers since launch.

The company also has a number of major Switch games lined up for 2022. A new Pokemon game, Pokemon Legends: Arceus, arrives on Jan. 28, while Bayonetta 3 and a sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild are slated to follow sometime next year.