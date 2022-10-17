Pixel 7 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro: Cameras Apply for Student Loan Relief 'House of the Dragon' Recap 'Rings of Power' Finale National Pasta Day Deals Thumbs-Down on Thumbs-Up Marijuana on the Ballot Cars With EV Tax Credit
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Nintendo Switch Sports Will Come Back Online This Week After Bug Fix

Nintendo says it will compensate players with extra in-game points and more.

Kevin Knezevic
Swordfighting in Nintendo Switch Sports
Nintendo

Nintendo will brings its Wii Sports successor, Nintendo Switch Sports, back online this week following several days of downtime.

The sports game has been offline since Oct. 14 due to a bug that was discovered in its version 1.2.1 update. Said bug would cause the game to crash while loading matches in both online and offline modes, so Nintendo retracted that patch and disabled online play while it investigated the issue.

In a post on its official Japanese website (as translated by VGC), Nintendo explained it will roll out two updates for the game this week. The first, version 1.2.2, is slated to arrive Oct. 18 and will reenable online play. After that, Nintendo plans to release a version 1.2.3 update around Oct. 20 that will restore save data backups.

As compensation for the downtime, Nintendo also said it will extended Switch Sports players' Nintendo Switch Online memberships by one week. Players will also earn double the usual amount of in-game points for playing online from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3.

Switch Sports' first free content update arrived in July and added new ranks and volleyball moves. The game's next content update is slated to arrive this holiday and will introduce a new sport to the lineup: golf.

Purchase Nintendo Switch Sports
See at Amazon