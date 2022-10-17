Nintendo Switch Sports Will Come Back Online This Week After Bug Fix

Nintendo will brings its Wii Sports successor, Nintendo Switch Sports, back online this week following several days of downtime.

The sports game has been offline since Oct. 14 due to a bug that was discovered in its version 1.2.1 update. Said bug would cause the game to crash while loading matches in both online and offline modes, so Nintendo retracted that patch and disabled online play while it investigated the issue.

A bug has been found in the #NintendoSwitchSports Ver1.2.1 update which causes the software to close during the pre-match loading screen. This is unfortunately affecting both online and offline play modes. We have therefore temporarily suspended the rollout of this update. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 14, 2022

In a post on its official Japanese website (as translated by VGC), Nintendo explained it will roll out two updates for the game this week. The first, version 1.2.2, is slated to arrive Oct. 18 and will reenable online play. After that, Nintendo plans to release a version 1.2.3 update around Oct. 20 that will restore save data backups.

As compensation for the downtime, Nintendo also said it will extended Switch Sports players' Nintendo Switch Online memberships by one week. Players will also earn double the usual amount of in-game points for playing online from Oct. 18 to Nov. 3.

Switch Sports' first free content update arrived in July and added new ranks and volleyball moves. The game's next content update is slated to arrive this holiday and will introduce a new sport to the lineup: golf.