Nintendo Switch Sports: How to sign up for the online play test

Nintendo is reviving the Wii Sports series for Switch, bringing a new sports compilation game to the console this April. Like the original, Nintendo Switch Sports features six different sports played using motion controls, including old favorites like tennis and new additions like volleyball.

While Nintendo Switch Sports is still a few months away, you'll have a chance to try the game out ahead of its launch. Nintendo is holding an online play test for the title next weekend, letting Switch Online members sample three different sports and online multiplayer. Here's how to sign up and everything else you need to know about the beta test.

When is the online play test?

The Nintendo Switch Sports play test takes place across three days next weekend: Feb. 18, Feb. 19, and Feb. 20. However, the test will only run during designated sessions each day, so you'll need to be logged in during the specified times to participate. The full schedule can be seen below:

Feb. 18

7:00 - 7:45 p.m. PT

Feb. 19

3:00 - 3:45 a.m. PT

11:00 - 11:45 a.m. PT

7:00 - 7:45 p.m. PT

Feb. 20

3:00 - 3:45 a.m. PT

How do I sign up?

Registration for the Nintendo Switch Sports play test begins on Feb. 15 at 5 p.m. PT. The test is only open to players with an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription, including those sampling the service through a free trial.

An individual subscription to the base Switch Online service costs $20 per year and comes with various benefits, including cloud saves, the ability to play Switch games online, and access to a library of classic NES and SNES titles. Nintendo also offers a premium "Expansion Pack" plan that costs $50 per year and includes additional perks, such as access to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's upcoming Booster Course DLC and a library of classic N64 and Sega Genesis games.

Which sports will be available?

Participants will be able to try out three of the game's six sports during the online play test: tennis, bowling and chambara (sword fighting). Each sport will pit you against other random players in online matches.

Nintendo Switch Sports launches on April 29, with additional features and sports coming as part of free post-launch updates. In summer, Nintendo will add the ability to play full soccer matches with the Ring Fit leg strap accessory, while golf will be added to the selection of sports in fall.