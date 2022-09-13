Nintendo Switch Sports' Free Golf Update Delayed

The next free update for Nintendo Switch Sports has gotten a slight delay. Originally slated to arrive in fall, the update will now launch sometime this holiday.

The headlining addition in this update is a new sport: golf. You'll be able to play across a variety of courses, including 21 holes from the Wii Sports series.

In addition to local play, you can compete against up to seven other players simultaneously online in Survival Golf. After each round, the player with the most strokes is eliminated until only one winner remains.

In order to play Nintendo Switch Sports online, you'll need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership. The service comes in two tiers. The base plan costs $20 per year for a single user and includes several perks, such as cloud save backups and access to classic NES and SNES games.

Nintendo also offers a premium Expansion Pack plan. This costs $50 per year for a single user and has additional benefits, including access to select Switch DLC as well as classic N64 and Sega Genesis games. The next wave of N64 games will include Mario Party 2, Pokemon Stadium and GoldenEye 007.