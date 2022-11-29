Cyber Monday Deals Still Available Deals Under $25 Deals Under $50 Giving Tuesday Tech Fails of 2022 Best Live TV Streaming Service WHO Renames Monkeypox Change These Alexa Settings
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Nintendo Switch Sports Adds Free Golf Update to the Mix

A new free bonus sport makes Nintendo's multiplayer Switch game even better.

Scott Stein headshot
Scott Stein
2 min read
a character with a yellow hat hits a golf ball down a fairway in a screenshot from Nintendo Switch Sports
Switch Sports golf is now available.
Nintendo

One of the best multiplayer single-Switch games released this year is Switch Sports, a remake of the classic Wii Sports game that uses the Switch's Joy-Con controllers for motion tracking just like the old Wii remote controllers did. Nintendo just added an extra sport via a new update, and it's one that Wii Sports used to have: golf. At $40 (or $50 for the physical cartridge and leg strap accessory that works with soccer), this game's finally feeling like a complete package.

See at Amazon

Switch Sports has had several free updates since its release, but golf was the one we were waiting for: It's been promised since the debut, and the reality is a fun game for single players or groups. There are 21 holes included, and the swing-based mechanics are just challenging enough to make it something that, after a few quick plays, I'd like to keep practicing to master. It feels a bit like VR golf, but without a VR headset. This brings Switch Sports' included sports total to seven: tennis, badminton, volleyball, soccer, bowling, chambara (swordfighting) and golf.

The update also added a LAN mode for local play between Switch systems as an alternative to playing online.

Nintendo also has its own deeper Mario-themed tennis, golf and soccer games, which add extra modes and unlockable characters. But at $40, Switch Sports is a less expensive overall package, and includes just enough motion-controlled fun to be a great casual choice for families, friends or kids. It's a game that I've come back to a lot more than I expected.