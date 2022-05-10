Nintendo Switch Sales Take a Hit During a Challenging 2021

Nintendo sold 23.06 million Switch consoles -- Nintendo Switch, Switch OLED and Switch Lite models -- from April 2021 through March 2022, the video game giant reported Tuesday. The company's overall sales numbers during the fiscal year, which ended March 31, were driven largely by sales of Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl reaching a combined 14.65 million units and Pokémon Legends: Arceus hitting 12.64 million units.

Older titles, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (9.94 million units) and Animal Crossing: New Horizons (6.01 million units), also continued to contribute significantly to Nintendo's sales numbers.

However, Switch console sales were down 20% year over year, according to Nintendo This was partly due to the popularity of the March 2020 release of Animal Crossing: New Horizons driving hardware sales the previous fiscal year, and partly due to semiconductor and other component shortages this past fiscal year. Software sales, on the other hand, grew 1.8% year over year to 235.07 million units, which accounted for the highest annual software sales figure ever posted for a Nintendo platform, the company said.

Nintendo's net sales for the fiscal year came in at 1.69 trillion Yen (~ $12.97 billion), down 3.6% from the preceding year.