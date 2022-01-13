Nintendo Switch Online members can try one of the system's best puzzle games for free

Nintendo Switch Online members can sample another one of the system's best games for a limited time. Until Jan. 20, subscribers can download and play the full version of Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker for free.
Originally released for Wii U in 2014 and later ported to Switch in 2018, Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker is a delightful little puzzle game in which you must guide the eponymous Captain Toad around diorama-like stages to collect treasures. Each level can be rotated to give you a different vantage point and reveal previously hidden pathways and other secrets.
If you enjoy what you play during the free trial period, you can purchase the full game from the eShop for $28 until Jan. 16 -- 30% off of its regular price. The game's Special Episode DLC, which adds five brand-new courses, is also on sale during that time period.
The free game trial is available to all Nintendo Switch Online members. An individual subscription to the base plan costs $20 per year and includes various perks such as cloud save backups, the ability to play online, and access to a library of classic NES and SNES games.
Last October, Nintendo rolled out a premium version of the subscription service called Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack. This plan includes all of the features of the base service along with Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Happy Home Paradise DLC, as well as a library of Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games. The latter will be adding the beloved platformer Banjo-Kazooie this month.