Nintendo Switch Online Members Can Try a Pokemon Game for Free This Week

Nintendo is offering another free game trial for Switch Online members. Until Aug. 24, subscribers can download and play the Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament DX at no extra charge.

Released on Wii U in 2015 and ported to Switch in 2017, Pokken Tournament DX is a one-on-one fighting game featuring a roster of iconic Pokemon. A subsequent Deluxe Battle Pack DLC introduced two additional waves of content to the game, including two new fighters -- Aegislash and Blastoise -- as well as new support Pokemon and avatar items.

Just in time for the 2022 Pokémon World Championships, #PokkenTournamentDX will be available for #NintendoSwitchOnline members to try from 8/18, 10 AM PT - 8/31, 11:59 PM PT!



Buy the full game for 30% off from 8/18 - 8/31.



During the free trial, players will be able to sample the entire game, and any progress made will carry over to the full title should you decide to purchase it afterward. The game will also be on sale in the for 30% off from Aug. 18 to Aug. 31.

As mentioned, this free game trial is for Nintendo Switch Online subscribers. The online service comes in two tiers. The base plan costs $20 per year and offers various benefits, including online play, cloud save backups, and access to a library of classic NES and SNES games.

Last October, Nintendo introduced a premium "Expansion Pack" plan. This tier costs $50 per year and includes all the features of the base service, along with addition perks like a library of classic Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 games, as well as access to select DLC like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass.

Pokken Tournament DX is one of several games featured during the 2022 Pokemon World Championships, which take place in London this weekend. The event is hosting dedicated competitions for various Pokemon video games, including Pokemon Go, Pokemon Sword and Shield and Pokemon Unite. Fans who tune in to the online stream will be able to get free Pokemon for Sword and Shield.