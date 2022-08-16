Nintendo Switch Online Is Adding Wave Race 64 This Week

Nintendo is bringing another classic N64 title to the Switch this week. The watercraft racing game Wave Race 64 will join the Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack service on Aug. 19.

Originally released in 1996, Wave Race 64 challenges players to jet ski through nine picturesque courses with different weather effects. Lauded at the time for its realistic water physics, the game features single-player time trials and championship modes, as well as a head-to-head two-player mode.

Like other classic N64 games, Wave Race 64 will be playable through the Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online app, an exclusive download for Nintendo Switch Online plus Expansion Pack subscribers.

This premium tier of Nintendo's online service offers additional perks, including a library of Sega Genesis games and access to some Switch DLC, such as Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass and Splatoon 2's Octo Expansion. An individual subscription costs $50 per year, while a family plan -- which covers up to eight Nintendo Accounts -- costs $80.

Nintendo Switch Online's Expansion Pack plan launched back in October 2021. Since then, Nintendo has been adding additional N64 games to the service on a near monthly basis. Last month saw Pokemon Puzzle League join the lineup, while June brought Pokemon Snap. The company says more games will continue to be added in the future.