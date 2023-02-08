Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Might Cost More Than You Thought

Already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? It's looking like the upcoming Nintendo Switch game might cost more.

@Wario64, a Twitter account that tracks video game product inventory, on Tuesday posted an image showing the game listed for $70 on Nintendo's digital eShop. The price disappeared shortly after, they said.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is priced at $69.99 according to eShop https://t.co/lNRCkuN5w3 pic.twitter.com/Hf0N8dhjSH — Wario64 (@Wario64) February 8, 2023

There no longer appears to be an option to pre-order the game from sites like Amazon and Best Buy, where it previously cost $60.

Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to 2017's acclaimed Breath of the Wild, is scheduled to launch on May 12. Nintendo could reveal more about the game, including its revised price, during a Nintendo Direct presentation later on Wednesday.

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.