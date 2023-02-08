Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Might Cost More Than You Thought
The upcoming Switch game is no longer available for preorder at any retailers.
@Wario64, a Twitter account that tracks video game product inventory, on Tuesday posted an image showing the game listed for $70 on Nintendo's digital eShop. The price disappeared shortly after, they said.
There no longer appears to be an option to pre-order the game from sites like Amazon and Best Buy, where it previously cost$60.