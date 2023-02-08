Galaxy S23 Ultra Review Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Google's ChatGPT Rival Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review Super Bowl: How to Watch
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Gaming

Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Might Cost More Than You Thought

The upcoming Switch game is no longer available for preorder at any retailers.

Meara Isenberg headshot
Meara Isenberg
Link falling through clouds
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom may cost a little more than most Nintendo Switch games.
Nintendo

Already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? It's looking like the upcoming Nintendo Switch game might cost more. 

@Wario64, a Twitter account that tracks video game product inventory, on Tuesday posted an image showing the game listed for $70 on Nintendo's digital eShop. The price disappeared shortly after, they said.

There no longer appears to be an option to pre-order the game from sites like Amazon and Best Buy, where it previously cost $60

Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to 2017's acclaimed Breath of the Wild, is scheduled to launch on May 12. Nintendo could reveal more about the game, including its revised price, during a Nintendo Direct presentation later on Wednesday

Nintendo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

See also