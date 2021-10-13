Nintendo is offering a new Super Smash Bros. Ultimate freebie

Nintendo

Nintendo is offering Switch Online members another freebie for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. For a limited time, subscribers can grab the Spirit Booster Bundle #2 from the Nintendo eShop.

This item set contains 3,000 Spirit Points and 30 large snacks, which will help you level up your Spirits. To claim the bundle, access the Nintendo eShop and select Nintendo Switch Online from the left sidebar. You'll see the Spirit Booster set listed under Special Offers near the top of the page.

As mentioned, this freebie is available exclusively to players who have an active, paid Nintendo Switch Online membership. It can't be claimed during a free trial.

In addition to periodic freebies, the Nintendo Switch Online service grants subscribers access to a library of classic NES and SNES games, as well as the ability to play online multiplayer and back up saves to the cloud. Individual subscriptions cost $4 for one month, $8 for three months and $20 for one year.

Nintendo is also adding a new premium tier to the Switch Online service soon. As the company revealed during its September 2021 Nintendo Direct, this tier is called the Expansion Pack, and it includes all the benefits of the base service as well as a library of classic Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. Additional details about the service, including pricing, are slated to be announced later this month.

This Super Smash Bros. freebie arrives just days ahead of the game's final DLC character, Sora from Kingdom Hearts. Game director Masahiro Sakurai gave fans a deep-dive look at Sora during Nintendo's final Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation earlier this month, where he also revealed the last wave of Mii Fighter costumes. Sora and the Mii Fighter costumes go live on Oct. 18.