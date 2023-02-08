Nintendo Is Charging $70 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Already set aside $60 for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom? You'll have to cough up a bit more if you plan on buying it from Nintendo's eShop.

Following Wednesday's Nintendo Direct presentation, the eShop displayed a price of $70 for the upcoming blockbuster.

Stores like Best Buy and GameStop offered the option to preorder the game for $60 before halting preorders Tuesday, as documented by Twitter user @Wario64. As of Wednesday evening, preorders are back for $60 at GameStop and $70 at Best Buy.

Tears of the Kingdom, the sequel to 2017's acclaimed Breath of the Wild, is scheduled to launch on May 12. Nintendo revealed a new trailer for Tears of the Kingdom during Wednesday's presentation as well as a collector's edition that will release on launch day.

Other notable announcements from Nintendo Direct include Pikmin 4's July 21 release date, the surprise reveal of Metroid Prime Remastered, and the Nintendo Online service getting a slate of Game Boy and Game Boy Advance classics.