Nintendo eShop Cyber Sale is here: Which games to get, which to avoid

Nintendo has launched a massive eShop sale on the Nintendo Switch, with games on sale through Nov. 30. If you want to browse the full list, go ahead. There are some Nintendo first-party games on sale -- although retailers are also selling these games, sometimes for even less. I'm even more interested in the indie and third-party games that on sale, too.
There are already a number of other Nintendo bundles and sale deals, too, but the deals below are specifically for digital games on the eShop.
One thing to keep in mind: For big games like Super Mario Odyssey (on sale for $42 on the eShop), you're better off looking elsewhere. GameStop has the game for $35 right now.
Running down the list, here are a few that immediately catch my eye:
- Hades (normally $25, now $17.50)
- Astral Chain (normally $60, now $42)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (normally $30, now $18)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove (normally $40, now $22)
- Spelunky 2 (normally $20, now $16)
- Tetris Effect: Connected (normally $40, now $26.79)
- Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania (normally $40, now $30)
- Jackbox Party Pack games (a number of them on sale, various prices)
- Sega Genesis Classics (was $30, now $15)