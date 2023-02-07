Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
Nintendo Direct to Reveal 2023 Switch Lineup: How to Watch
We'll get 40 minutes of details about games coming in the first half of the year, so you can expect to see The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
We'll probably see more of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom in Wednesday's Nintendo Direct.
Nintendo will offer a taste of the games coming to Switch in a Nintendo Direct on Wednesday, it revealed on a tweet Tuesday. The livestream will include "roughly 40 minutes of information" about titles launching in the first half of 2023, a lineup that includes the highly anticipated The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.
