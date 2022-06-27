Best Prime Day Deals Samsung Q60B TV Review Best Small, Portable Grills 4th of July Sales 2022 Genesis G80 Sport Review Ecobee vs. Nest Best Wireless Earbuds $120 Discount on Pixel 6 Pro
Tech Gaming

Nintendo Direct: Start Time, How to Watch Online

The "Mini" showcase happens Tuesday, and will look at upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games.

Sean Keane headshot
Sean Keane
nintendo-switch-oled.png
Tuesday's Nintendo Direct Mini livestream will showcase third-party games.
Scott Stein/CNET

A Nintendo Direct Mini is coming Tuesday, the company said. The 25-minute "Partner Showcase" video will focus on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games, so don't expect any details about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or the next Mario game.

When does Nintendo Direct start?

The Nintendo Direct will be available at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, which converts to 2 p.m. GMT or 11 p.m. AEST.

How to watch Nintendo Direct?

The showcase will be available from Nintendo's YouTube channel. We'll embed the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here. It won't be a livestream and will be uploaded as a normal video, so you can easily skip any parts that don't interest you.

The 40 Absolute Best Games on Nintendo Switch

See all photos
Now playing: Watch this: Reggie Fils-Aimé on Nintendo and the Future of Video...
15:13