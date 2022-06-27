Nintendo Direct: Start Time, How to Watch Online

A Nintendo Direct Mini is coming Tuesday, the company said. The 25-minute "Partner Showcase" video will focus on upcoming third-party Nintendo Switch games, so don't expect any details about the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or the next Mario game.

When does Nintendo Direct start?

The Nintendo Direct will be available at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET, which converts to 2 p.m. GMT or 11 p.m. AEST.

A new #NintendoDirectMini: Partner Showcase is on the way! Watch on-demand via our YouTube channel beginning Tuesday, June 28 at 6am PT for roughly 25 minutes of info on upcoming third-party #NintendoSwitch games.



How to watch Nintendo Direct?

The showcase will be available from Nintendo's YouTube channel. We'll embed the YouTube link above, so you can watch right here. It won't be a livestream and will be uploaded as a normal video, so you can easily skip any parts that don't interest you.