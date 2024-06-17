Nintendo Direct: Start Time, How to Watch June 2024 Event Without Switch 2 News

Can't wait to get your thumbs on the next Nintendo Direct? The latest event is set for Tuesday, June 18, and will cover "games coming in the second half of 2024" but the company already confirmed that it won't touch on the Nintendo Switch's successor. The company is expected to announce the follow-up console before the end of March 2025.

When to watch the Nintendo Direct

The Nintendo Direct presentation will take place on June 18 at 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET. It will last around 40 minutes, and you'll be able to tune in via Nintendo's YouTube channel. We've also embedded the video below.

Nintendo is releasing Luigi's Mansion 2 HD on June 27 and Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition on July 18. The latest Direct could offer more hard 2024 release dates. For more Switch-related stories, check out CNET's roundup of the best deals and our review of the Switch OLED.