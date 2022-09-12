Nintendo Direct: Start Time, How to Watch and Games Coming to Switch This Winter

Nintendo will show off its winter lineup of games during a new Nintendo Direct on Tuesday. The Mario company plans for a 40-minute show featuring the titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, and possibly mobile games, during this upcoming winter period.

Many of the upcoming games already have release dates, but there could be more details as well as a surprise or two.

Tune in at 7 a.m. PT tomorrow, 9/13, for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information mostly focused on #NintendoSwitch games launching this winter.



Watch it here 🎥:https://t.co/CqYDjy0iHo pic.twitter.com/xIplXiSvkO — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 12, 2022

When is the next Nintendo Direct?

The next Nintendo Direct will happen on Tuesday, 7 a.m. PT/10 a.m. ET.

How can I watch the Nintendo Direct?

The livestream will air on Nintendo's YouTube channel and will last 40 minutes. Nintendo UK tweeted Monday it will not air the event live on its YouTube channel out of respect for national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II but will have it available as a video-on-demand at 4 p.m. UK time.

What games will Nintendo show during its Nintendo Direct?

Nintendo already announced some of its 2022 winter lineup, including No Man's Sky, Bayonetta 3, Sonic Frontiers, Persona 5 Royal and -- likely be its biggest title of the season -- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (which comes out Nov. 18).

A few games speculated to get official dates are Alex Wake Remastered, Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp and Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion. There may also be more details about Nintendo's biggest game for 2023, The Legends of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, which was delayed earlier this year.