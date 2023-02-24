Nintendo Confirms It Won't Be at E3 2023

Nintendo is skipping this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3. The Switch-maker confirmed on Friday it won't participate in the gaming convention, which is returning this summer after being canceled in 2022.

"We approach our involvement in any event on a case-by-case basis and are always considering various ways to engage with our fans," a Nintendo spokesperson told CNET via email. "Since this year's E3 show didn't fit into our plans, we have made the decision to not participate. However, we have been and continue to be a strong supporter of the ESA and E3."

Given that Nintendo has pulled back from the convention in recent years, the move isn't that surprising. Nintendo stopped holding dedicated press conferences after the 2012 show, instead holding digital-only Nintendo Directs.

Last month, IGN reported that Sony, Microsoft and Nintendo were skipping the event and wouldn't have a presence on the show floor. Microsoft is expected to hold its own Xbox showcase event in LA this summer.

E3 2023 is scheduled for June 13-16, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. The gaming convention was canceled in 2020 and held as a digital event in 2021 due to the pandemic. It was expected to return in 2022, but ultimately got canceled again.

CNET's Sean Keane contributed to this report.