Nintendo and Casio Are Selling a Super Mario Bros. G-Shock Watch

If you're excited about the upcoming Super Mario Bros. movie and the Mario-themed Super Nintendo World opening at Universal Studios Hollywood next year -- or even just excited about Mario in general -- Casio has good news for you: The watch company is launching a Super Mario Bros. G-Shock Watch.

The watch comes with a red casing around the digital face, with a Koopa shell on the screen. The watch band is gold with little pixellated Marios printed on it, evoking the original game released in 1985.

You can preorder the Super Mario Bros. watch now for a ship date of Nov. 11.

The $150 pricing brings it in line with most of Casio's G-Shock digital watches, and definitely makes it more affordable than TAG Heuer's new Mario Kart luxury watches, which cost $4,300 or $25,600 depending on which version you choose. The luxury watch brand also introduced a Super Mario version of its Connected smartwatch last year for $2,100.

