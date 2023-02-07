Microsoft's AI-Powered Bing Google's ChatGPT Rival Hogwarts Legacy Review Ozempic vs. Obesity Best Super Bowl Ads 2023 Honda Accord Hybrid Review OnePlus 11 Phone Review Super Bowl: How to Watch
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

New Xbox Controller, Stellar Shift, Puts Deep Space in the Palm of Your Hands

The shimmery, blue and purple wireless controller is now available for purchase.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
Image of Stellar Shift Xbox controller
Xbox

Xbox released the third controller of its Shift Special Edition series on Tuesday. Dubbed "Stellar Shift," the new controller sports a glossy, color-shifting blue to purple finish on top with a black and purple swirl pattern on the grips underneath. 

Like other Xbox controllers in the Shift Special Edition series, the Stellar Shift controller features textured grips, bumpers and back case for a comfortable and stable grip. There's also a 3.5mm audio jack to plug in a gaming headset and a dedicated Sharing button which allows players to easily capture and share screenshots and videos.

Using the controller on your Xbox Series X or S console will unlock a unique, cosmic background. Directions for enabling the custom background can be found on the Xbox support page.

The Stellar Shift Wireless Controller retails for $70 and is available for purchase now

Xbox didn't immediately respond to a comment regarding possible future additions to the Shift Special Edition series of wireless controllers. 

More Xbox news