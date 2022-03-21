New Witcher Game in the Works, Will Use Unreal Engine 5

CD Projekt Red

A new Witcher saga is in development, series developer CD Projekt Red said Monday. Not only did the developer announce the new game, but it also said it will ditch its REDengine for the upcoming Unreal Engine 5 from Epic Games.

CD Projekt Red didn't provide details for the upcoming game other than a teaser image. Its announcement put more of a focus on them switching to Unreal Engine 5, making it one of the most prominent titles confirmed to use the game engine. Unreal Engine 5 is expected to be released sometime in the spring.

"It is vital for CD Projekt Red to have the technical direction of our next game decided from the earliest possible phase as in the past, we spent a lot of resources and energy to evolve and adapt REDengine with every subsequent game release," said Pawel Zawodny, chief technology officer for CD Projekt Red. "This cooperation is so exciting, because it will elevate development predictability and efficiency, while simultaneously granting us access to cutting-edge game development tools. I can't wait for the great games we're going to create using Unreal Engine 5!"

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt was the last game in the popular open-world RPG series, and it won praise from both gamers and critics when it came out in 2015. Since then, CD Projekt Red released multiple spinoffs including The Witcher Battle Arena, Gwent: The Witcher Card Game and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales.

Just more than a dozen games have been confirmed to be using Unreal Engine 5, according to Gamerant. More developers will likely announce their upcoming titles to also make use of the new graphics engine when it officially makes its debut.