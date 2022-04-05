New Tomb Raider Announced, Will Be Built On Unreal Engine 5

The next game in the beloved Tomb Raider series has just started development, Crystal Dynamics revealed during Tuesday's State of Unreal 2022 presentation. It'll be built using Unreal Engine 5.
Developer Crystal Dynamics said Lara Croft's next adventure is in early development.
