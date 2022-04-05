New Tomb Raider Announced, Will Be Built On Unreal Engine 5

Crystal Dynamics

The next game in the beloved Tomb Raider series has just started development, Crystal Dynamics revealed during Tuesday's State of Unreal 2022 presentation. It'll be built using Unreal Engine 5.

Crystal Dynamics is incredibly excited about the future of Unreal and how it will help us take our storytelling to the next level. That's why we're proud to announce that our next #tombraider game is being built on Unreal Engine 5! pic.twitter.com/UFMiWzJAZc — Tomb Raider (@tombraider) April 5, 2022

This article will be updated shortly.