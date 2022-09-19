New PS5 Rumored to Slim Down, Come with Detachable Disc Drive

Sony's PlayStation 5 dropped weight in its latest iteration released earlier this month, and a rumor says the console will slim down even more next year.

A slimmer PS5 will come next year, according to a report from Insider Gaming on Monday. The new console is rumored to not come with a disc drive installed. Instead, it will come with a detachable disc drive that connects via USB-C in order to keep the slimmer aesthetics. Internally, the console will otherwise have the same hardware. The detachable drive will also be available to purchase separately in case the original gets damaged, according to Insider Gaming.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

November 2023 will mark three years since the release of the PS5, and it is possible Sony will release new hardware at around that time. The PlayStation VR 2 will release sometime in 2023 and the previous version of the virtual reality headset came out in 2016, just weeks before the release of the slimmed-down PS4.