New PS5 Reportedly Weighs Less, but You Still Can't Get One

A new PS5 is apparently out, and as was the case last year, there's one big difference noticed so far: It weighs less.

New versions of the Digital and Disc PS5 are available in Australia, according to a Monday report from Press Start. Paperwork for the updated consoles shows the weight is lower by 200 grams for the digital and 300 grams for the disc version. There could be other internal changes that won't be known until this new PS5 is torn down.

Sony released its first updated PS5 in Australia this same month last year, with slightly less weight and a new base screw. This means that since its launch in 2020, the digital PS5 has dropped 500 grams and the disc version is down by 600 grams. There were initial concerns last year that the smaller heatsink on the updated console led to it running hotter, but further tests showed that wasn't the case.

Last week, Sony revealed a new PS5 customizable controller but didn't provide details on the price or when it'll come out. The PlayStation maker also increased the price of the console in markets across the globe, with the exception being the US.

It's unclear if this updated PS5 will be more widely available, as the console has been elusive since its release. Those still searching for a system can check the PS5 tracker.

Sony didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.