New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed

Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)

Limited quantities are available, so the bundle may sell out at any moment and be unavailable for good. We'll keep you updated if the bundle gets restocked. You can follow our PS5 restock tracker to try to find a console if you don't luck out here.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 just finished the second week of its open beta and is now going on ice until its Oct. 28 release, the same day this PS5 bundle releases. If you preorder the game digitally, however, you can enjoy a week's early access to Modern Warfare 2's campaign.