New Pokemon teased for Pokemon Legends: Arceus

It seems another new Pokemon will soon be revealed for Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The Pokemon Company has released a "found footage"-style trailer for the upcoming Nintendo Switch game that appears to end with a tease of a brand-new monster.

The video documents a researcher's travels through a snowy area of the Hisui region, Pokemon Legends' setting. Although the footage is largely obscured by static, the researcher can be heard narrating what he sees. However, toward the end of the video, the researcher comes across a Pokemon he can't identify.

"Is that...a Growlithe? No, a Vulpix... No, not that either. The tip of its tail is red and swaying... Oh! I think it's turning this way! It's adorable... The white fur on top of its head and around its neck is so fluffy... Its eyes are round and yellow..." The video then ends on an ominous note as the Pokemon appears to spot and attack the researcher.

Calling all Trainers!



A researcher has made a rare discovery in the Canalave Library: some mysterious footage that appears to document the landscape of the Hisui region...



Please examine this footage and report back with your findings.

It's unclear what the monster in the video could be, but we've already seen a handful of brand-new Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. The game's most recent gameplay trailer introduced a new evolved form of Scyther named Kleavor, and we've gotten a look at several new Hisuian forms of existing Pokemon, including Growlithe and Braviary.

This also isn't the first time the Pokemon Company has teased a new Pokemon through a documentary-style video. Ahead of Pokemon Sword and Shield's launch, the company ran a 24-hour "livestream" from Glimwood Tangle -- one of the locations in Sword and Shield -- during which we got our first look at Galarian Ponyta.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28, 2022. As an early purchase bonus, everyone who picks up the game before May 9 is entitled to a free Hisuian Growlithe kimono set for their player character.

Before Pokemon Legends arrives, Nintendo and the Pokemon Company are releasing Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl on Nov. 19. The pair are updated versions of the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl games, featuring improved visuals and some welcome new quality-of-life features. Everyone who buys a copy of either title before Feb. 21, 2022 can claim a free Manaphy egg in-game.