New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Focusing on Ghost Pokemon Coming Oct. 25

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming Oct. 25, the official Pokemon Twitter account teased Monday.

The video is scheduled to air on Pokemon's YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT and appears to be focused on ghost Pokemon found in the Paldea region, Scarlet and Violet's setting. Since each trailer for the games thus far has revealed at least one new Pokemon, we'll likely get a look at a new ghost Pokemon in Tuesday's trailer.

Pokemon has been releasing a steady stream of new trailers for Scarlet and Violet in the lead up to their launch in November. Earlier this month, the company released a trailer introducing the games' electric-type gym leader Iono and her partner Pokemon, a new electric frog called Bellibolt. Prior to that, it shared a 14-minute deep dive trailer showcasing the adventures of four different trainers.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet will launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. If you purchase one of the titles before Feb. 28, 2023, you'll be able to receive a special bonus Pikachu in your game.

Ahead of Scarlet and Violet's launch, Nintendo will release a Pokemon-themed Nintendo Switch OLED, on Nov. 4. The Switch game Splatoon 3 is also hosting a Pokemon-themed Splatfest event on Nov. 11.

