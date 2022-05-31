New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Dropping June 1

Details on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet have been scarce since the games were unveiled back in February, but that's going to change very soon.

The Pokemon Company announced it is sharing a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet tomorrow, June 1. The trailer will premiere on the official Pokemon YouTube channel at 6 a.m. PT.

🚨 New #ScarletViolet trailer drops tomorrow! 🚨



You read that right, Trainers. Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PDT on 6/1 for the latest on Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 31, 2022

No other details have been announced yet, but this will be our first look at the upcoming Pokemon games since they were revealed during February's Pokemon Presents stream. The reveal trailer offered a brief look at the new, open-world region that serves as the games' setting, as well as the three starter Pokemon that players will choose between at the beginning of their adventure.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet mark the core Pokemon series' ninth generation of games, and are slated to launch for Nintendo Switch in late 2022. You can see all the new Pokemon revealed so far, and catch up on everything we know about Pokemon Scarlet and Violet in our recap.