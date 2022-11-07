New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Coming on Nov. 8

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is coming Nov. 8, Pokemon announced Monday.

The trailer will air on the official Pokemon YouTube channel Tuesday at 6 a.m. PT/9 a.m. ET. No other details have been announced beyond that, but this will presumably be the games' final trailer before they launch next Friday, and Pokemon teases that "you won't want to miss this."

Calling all Trainers! A new #PokemonScarletViolet trailer arrives tomorrow!



Tune in to our YouTube channel at 6:00 a.m. PT on 11/8 for the latest news! Don’t forget to subscribe and turn on notifications—you won’t want to miss this: https://t.co/8Hw4hsHzDJ pic.twitter.com/Hm5hsdZFh9 — Pokémon (@Pokemon) November 7, 2022

Every trailer for Scarlet and Violet thus far has featured at least one new Pokemon, and that trend will likely continue with Tuesday's trailer. More than a dozen brand-new Pokemon have been revealed so far, including the ghost puppy Greavard and the coin-collecting Gimmighoul. The latter made a surprise appearance in Pokemon Go this past weekend after the Dratini Community Day Classic event.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet launch for the Nintendo Switch on Nov. 18. Purchase one of the games before Feb. 28, 2023, and you'll be able to receive a special Pikachu. This particular Pokemon knows Fly -- a move it typically can't learn -- and becomes a flying type when it Terastallizes.

Ahead of Scarlet and Violet's launch, Splatoon 3 is hosting a Pokemon-themed Splatfest. The event runs Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, and the theme is which type of Pokemon partner you prefer to choose when setting off on a Pokemon adventure: grass, fire or water?