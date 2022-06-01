Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Get a Load of Lechonk

Ready your Pokeballs, everyone.

A new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet revealed two new eye-catching legendaries on Wednesday, but a much smaller, rounder pocket monster has stolen the spotlight. Its name? "Lechonk."

The normal-type hog Pokemon appears briefly in the second official trailer for the new duo of Pokemon games, which are due out Nov. 18. The Lechonk, which is level 2, walks out of a patch of grass and uses the move tackle.

"LECHONK GETS A VERY BIG YES FROM ME," wrote one user in the comments under the trailer.

THEY NAMED THIS MF LECHONK LMFAOOO pic.twitter.com/XwUzkWC7VE — Out of Context Pokemon (@OoCPokemon) June 1, 2022

The appeal of this Pokemon appears to be twofold. For one, its name is ridiculous in the best possible way. And with its stoutness and yellow teardrop designs under its eyes, viewers are pointing out the obvious: "Lechonk is already the cutest Pokemon in this gen to me," another use wrote in a YouTube comment.

The Lechonk love is very real.

"Lechonk is 100% going to be on my team," said one person in the comments. "A Pokemon being named LECHONK is truly as historical moment," wrote another.

The new trailer also highlighted multiplayer options in the game and the legendary Pokemon Koraidon (Scarlet) and Miraidon (Violet). Here's every new Pokemon we know of so far, including, of course, Lechonk. Evolved forms of Lechonk (if there are any) are still unknown, but that hasn't stopped users from speculating. "I hope Lechonk evolves into Lethicc," wrote one person under the trailer.