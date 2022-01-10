New Pokemon Legends: Arceus trailer shows off Pokemon riding and battling

Nintendo

Nintendo has shared a new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus ahead of its launch later this month.

The minute-long video, embedded below, offers a brief overview of the upcoming Pokemon game, showcasing Pokemon riding and real-time Pokemon catching. It also offers another glimpse at the expansive environments players will explore during the adventure and some of the brand-new Pokemon living within.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus is set long before Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, when the Sinnoh region was known as Hisui and the concept of Pokemon trainers and a Pokemon League hadn't yet been established. Players will take control of a new recruit to the Galaxy Expedition Team and set off on a mission to catalog the region's first Pokedex.

What sets Pokemon Legends apart from previous games in the series is its greater emphasis on real-time action. Wild Pokemon roam about the environments in real time and can even attack players, requiring a different approach to capture. Throughout the story, players will also need to battle and quell larger boss monsters known as Noble Pokemon.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus launches for Nintendo Switch on Jan. 28. Everyone who purchases the game before May 9 will receive a Hisuian Growlithe kimono set and Baneful Fox mask for their character as an extra bonus. You'll also receive a few special bonuses if you've played other Pokemon games on the system.

Before Pokemon Legends: Arceus arrives, Tetris 99 will be holding a special Maximus Cup event themed around the upcoming Pokemon game. Players who earn at least 100 points during the event will unlock a new Tetris 99 theme featuring art and music from Pokemon Legends. The Maximus Cup runs from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24.