New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl Update Addresses Hacked Pokemon

The Pokemon Company

A new update is now live for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, improving the games' multiplayer features and addressing hacked Pokemon.

The new version 1.2.0 patch expands the Union Room's capacity, increasing the number of players who are able to join it, either locally or online, to eight. Additionally, the update now lets players show off their Trainer Cards and capsule decorations, as well as set custom rules when battling others in the Colosseum.

Perhaps most notably, the update also takes aim at hacked Pokemon. According to the patch notes on Nintendo's support website, Pokemon "acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification" can no longer be traded or used in battles against other players. You can view the full patch notes for the update below.

More updates are still on the way for Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. The Pokemon Company previously confirmed that Pokemon Home will add support for the titles (as well as the recently released Pokemon Legends: Arceus) sometime this year, letting players transfer Pokemon they caught in the games to the cloud storage service.

The Pokemon series is celebrating its anniversary on Feb. 27, and in the run up to that date, The Pokemon Company is making a different Pokemon-related announcement each day. Pokemon Sword and Shield, for instance, are holding a special Gigantamax raid event until Feb. 27.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl ver. 1.2.0 patch notes