New Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl patch fixes softlocks and other bugs

A new update has been released for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, fixing a variety of bugs and other gameplay issues in the recently released Nintendo Switch games.

According to the patch notes on Nintendo's support website, the version 1.1.2 update resolves some issues that could cause players to get "softlocked," preventing them from progressing. The update also fixes an assortment of unspecified bugs "for more pleasant gameplay." You can read the full patch notes below.

This marks the second update Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl have received since they launched last month, and more are on the way. According to Nintendo, a future patch will increase the maximum number of players who can join the Union Room locally and online, while another update will enable link trades at the Global Wonder Station in Jubilife City.

Nintendo has also confirmed that Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl support will be added to Pokemon Home sometime in 2022. Once live, this will allow players to transfer Pokemon they've caught in Brilliant Diamond/Shining Pearl to the cloud storage service.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl launched on Nov. 19. Everyone who picks up a copy of either title before Feb. 21 can receive two early purchase bonuses: a free Manaphy egg and a Pokemon Platinum trainer outfit. Players who have data for certain other Pokemon games on their Switch can also receive a free Mew and Jirachi.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl Ver. 1.1.2 patch notes