New Lord of the Rings Game Coming From Weta Workshop

Yet another new Lord of the Rings game is coming, this time from the same team that helped bring Peter Jackson's movie trilogy to life.

Wētā Workshop, the New Zealand-based special effects and prop studio, is partnering with publisher Private Division on a new game set in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth universe, it was announced Monday. Private Division is a publishing label under Take-Two Interactive, owners of Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K.

Private Division did not give a release date, but says it expects the game to launch during Take-Two's 2024 fiscal year, which would put it in the April 2023 to March 2024 timeframe.

The Wētā game announcement comes as Amazon Prime Video is set to premiere next month The Rings of Power, a new show set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit.

Wētā's new game isn't the only one adventuring its way through Middle-earth. Return to Moria is an upcoming survival adventure game coming to PC next spring. A free Lord of the Rings mobile game is also in development at EA and is in early testing. The Lord of the Rings: Gollum was set to be released later this year but has been delayed. A Lord of the Rings massively multiplayer online game was in development at Amazon before being canceled last year.

The video game industry is projected to generate $200 billion in revenue in 2022, eclipsing both the movie and American sports industries combined. Large streamers such as Netflix have also jumped into video games, developing one amazing game that can be accessed within the app. It's part of a larger trend of extending movie and television franchises beyond the big screen, bringing the fanfare of titles like Guardians of the Galaxy or Marvel's Spider-Man to video game systems.

