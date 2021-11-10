New inclusive online gaming portal Paidia launches in beta

Paidia

Online gaming community Paidia launched the beta of its fully integrated portal on Wednesday, aiming to deliver a secure environment for gamers in search of a supportive, inclusive and kind community. You can create an account on Paidia's website. But first, you must take the Paidia Pledge -- a promise to denounce online harassment and abuse of any kind. After signing up, users get a 60-day free trial to explore the portal and then it's $10 per month.

Paidia members will get access to a library of games to host and play tournaments, no matter your skill level, according to the release. In addition, the portal includes original content like on-demand classes, articles, podcasts and audiobooks for gamers to explore and grow their interests. Members can also get access to new technology, merchandise and gear from Razer and Xbox Game Pass.

Paidia is backed by investors like Guild Esports, Dynasty Esports, Leaf Mobile and Argo Blockchain, and will feature voices from the gaming community like Jeannail Carter (@Cuddle_Core), Stephanie Harvey (@missharvey), and Kelsey Impicciche (@KelseyDangerous).

At Paidia we follow 3 simple rules.

Be Inclusive, Be Supportive, Be Kind.

You with us?#NoLabelsJustGaming pic.twitter.com/81UEcp4AN0 — Paidia Gaming (@PaidiaGaming) September 13, 2021

"We are seeing incredible year-over-year growth for the gaming industry. One in three people on the planet play video games with women making up nearly half of the total market and yet 77% of women experience harassment while playing online," Jill Kenney, Paidia CEO said in a statement. "At Paidia, our focus is on quite literally changing the game by building an aspirational brand that not only offers products, solutions and messages that authentically speak to women and allies of all genders, but also provides a safe and inclusive place for them to connect and play."

Though harassment in gaming isn't a new issue, more people are demanding companies take action against online harassment and toxic workplace environments. Paidia's portal is still in beta, but it's proposing a safe haven for the 65% of online gamers who've reported threats, stalking and harassment.