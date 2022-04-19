New Elden Ring Patch Juices Up Weapons and Incantations, Fixes More Bugs

FromSoftware

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware released patch 1.04 for the game on Tuesday. Along with a slew of bug fixes and balance changes, it also added more quests for one beloved character.

In the latest update, Colossal weapons received much-needed attention, as the big two-handed weapons weren't up to par when compared with other weapon types. Some of the changes include increased damage, faster attack speeds and improved guard boost when blocking with the weapons.

#ELDENRING patch 1.04 is available now.

Read the full patch notes here: https://t.co/jUm9ggvgdO



Please apply this patch to continue playing online. pic.twitter.com/d2BTawlzVD — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) April 19, 2022

Many incantations also saw improvements, from faster cast speeds, larger areas of effect, decreased recovery time and increased damage/effect. One incantation that was toned down was Swarm of Flies, which summoned a group of bloodflies to attack enemies. With the new update, the insects will do less blood damage, lowering the incantation's overall effectiveness.

Another big change revolves around the FromSoftware mainstay character Patches. As is the case with most characters in the game, he had a series of quests for players to complete. Some players recognized that the conclusion of his quests seemed almost premature. According to the patch notes, some event phases were added to the character that could result in either more quests or other changes. Patches has appeared in every FromSoftware game since Demon's Souls, with the exception of Sekiro, and has been known to torment the player with various traps and deceptions.

FromSoftware also added a subtle yet important change to the very beginning of Elden Ring. When players are transported to the Stranded Graveyard at the start of the game, some have missed out on the Cave of Knowledge, which acts as the game's tutorial area. With patch 1.04, players will receive a prompt indicating that they'll need to jump down the hole to learn the basics of Elden Ring.

The new update should automatically install on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC whenever it's booted up.