New Castle Defense Game Heroish Now on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added Heroish to its extensive catalog of mobile games on Friday. If you subscribe to Apple Arcade ($5 a month), you can play the new original game at no additional cost, free of ads or in-app purchases.

Heroish lets you play as one of six heroes, like Flynn, a Thor-like paladin, and Vega, a skilled archer. In the game, the kingdom is under attack from evil forces. Fight back by summoning troops, casting spells and decimating enemy towers. Build custom decks and upgrade to stand a better chance against merciless foes. Heroish lets you play solo or compete with friends and family in 1v1 or 2v2 matches.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.