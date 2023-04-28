New Apple Arcade Game Brings the Ski Slopes to Your Living Room

Apple Arcade added Grand Mountain Adventure to its catalog of games on Friday. The new title, from Swedish developers Toppluva AB, immediately sends you sailing down pristine snowy mountainsides. Grand Mountain is also available to download without an Arcade subscription, but you'll encounter in-app purchases.

Take the ski lift up to the top of the slopes and try to beat your best time on the way down, but watch out for obstacles and other skiers. Stay on course, catch a few jumps to save time, earn ski passes to unlock new mountains and find collectibles along the way across seven open-world environments. You can also play with up to 16 friends.

Grand Mountain Adventure's controls and relaxing gameplay will strike a chord for fans of endless runners like Alto's Odyssey and Skate City.

Apple Arcade has hundreds of games to try is available to try for just $5 a month, or $60 annually. You can also get a free trial if it's you're first time signing up, or you recently purchased a new Apple device. To access Arcade, tap the joystick in the menu bar of the App Store.