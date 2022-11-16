Netflix Subscribers Can Download Immortality Game for iOS Devices

Netflix began offering video games to its subscribers last year, but this added benefit hasn't caught on. The streaming service has a new game available, and it happens to be one of the best games of 2022.

Immortality is an interactive film video game from game designer Sam Barlow that Netflix subscribers can download onto their iPhones and iOS devices. The game has been available for PC, Xbox and Playstation platforms since August, and received nominations for best game direction and best narrative for the upcoming Game Awards.

To access the game, Netflix subscribers need to launch the streaming app on their iOS devices. The homepage has a listing of games where Immortality will be. Tapping on the game will open the App Store which can then be downloaded to the device. Opening Immortality will require a Netflix log-in and will take more than 12GB of storage.

Immortality takes a unique approach to interactive film. Players control a video editing device where they can view footage from three movies featuring fictional actress Marissa Marcel. It's up to the player to solve the mystery after reviewing various clips, which link to other clips.