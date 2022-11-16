Live: Early Black Friday Deals Amazon Black Friday Best Buy Black Friday AirPods 2 for $90 Moon Mission Liftoff Thanksgiving Store Hours Best Air Fryers Starbucks: Free Red Cups
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Gaming

Netflix Subscribers Can Download Immortality Game for iOS Devices

Find out what happened to Marissa Marcel.

Oscar Gonzalez headshot
Oscar Gonzalez
a woman on a rooftop looks offscreen to the rlght
One of the most critically acclaimed games is now free for Netflix subscribers. 
Half Mermaid

Netflix began offering video games to its subscribers last year, but this added benefit hasn't caught on. The streaming service has a new game available, and it happens to be one of the best games of 2022. 

Immortality is an interactive film video game from game designer Sam Barlow that Netflix subscribers can download onto their iPhones and iOS devices. The game has been available for PC, Xbox and Playstation platforms since August, and received nominations for best game direction and best narrative for the upcoming Game Awards. 

To access the game, Netflix subscribers need to launch the streaming app on their iOS devices. The homepage has a listing of games where Immortality will be. Tapping on the game will open the App Store which can then be downloaded to the device. Opening Immortality will require a Netflix log-in and will take more than 12GB of storage. 

Immortality takes a unique approach to interactive film. Players control a video editing device where they can view footage from three movies featuring fictional actress Marissa Marcel. It's up to the player to solve the mystery after reviewing various clips, which link to other clips.

Netflix: See subscription options
See at Netflix