Netflix Games to Launch Four New Titles Alongside New Seasons of Reality TV

Netflix, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, plans to add four games based on some of the streamer's most popular reality series to its growing games library this year. Netflix is virtually synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows -- like Selling Sunset and Too Hot to Handle -- and your subscription also gives you access to mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device. If you subscribe to Netflix (which starts at $7 a month), you can play these games and many more without ads or in-app purchases at no additional charge.

Here are the titles Netflix is adding to its games library soon. Each of these new titles will launch alongside the latest season of the title's corresponding TV series, so you can watch the series and then continue the drama by playing the game. You can also check out other titles available through Netflix Games.

Netflix Stories: Perfect Match

Release date: June 6

Netflix

Enter the Perfect Match villa looking for love, only to be confronted by someone from your past. Will you choose a relationship with someone new, or will you attempt to find out what could have been? Nick Lachey, host of the TV series, reprises his role in this interactive fiction game.

Too Hot to Handle 3

Release date: July 18

Netflix

Get ready to crash the Too Hot to Handle retreat and sow chaos among the paired-up singles. Netflix reality star Chloe Veitch returns to help you and other contestants grow through dating and romance workshops. Or you can flirt with other singles, get involved in love triangles and cause as much drama as you can -- the possibilities are endless!

The Ultimatum: Choices

Release date: September 2024

Netflix

Will you marry your current partner or try to find love in someone new? The choice is yours in this title. Netflix reality star Chloe Veitch hosts the show and game, and she is there to help you make the right choice. I'm not sure stirring up drama is the right choice, but it could be fun to watch.

Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset

Release date: Fall 2024

Netflix

Think you have what it takes to join the Oppenheim Group? Now's your chance. In this title, you're the newest real estate agent of the luxury brokerage. You'll have to navigate rich clients and office drama while outsmarting another new agent as you try to sell your way to victory and win a $100 million Bel Air listing.

Here's how you can access games in Netflix's library

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

2. Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account.

3. Tap Home across the bottom of your screen.

4. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.

5. Tap into a game to learn more about it.

6. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in.

You can also search for games in the Netflix app by tapping the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the app and entering the game's title .

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open, asking if you want to download the game. After confirming that action, the game will download on your device, like other apps.

For more on Netflix games, here's what to know about Hades and the Grand Theft Auto titles on the service. You can also check out the latest and upcoming titles on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Apple Arcade and Crunchyroll Game Vault.