Netflix Games Is Adding a Slice-of-Life Hobbit Game and More Soon

Netflix, a CNET Editors' Choice Award pick, is planning to add 14 new games -- including one that lets you enjoy life as a hobbit in the Shire -- to its growing games library soon.

Netflix is virtually synonymous with streaming movies and TV shows, such as Black Mirror and Stranger Things, but your subscription also gives you access to mobile games you can play on your iOS or Android device. If you subscribe to Netflix (which starts at $7 per month), you can play these games and many more without ads or in-app purchases at no additional charge.

Here are the titles Netflix plans to add soon. You can also check out other titles Netflix added in May.

Netflix Stories: Perfect Match

Available now.

Enter the Perfect Match villa looking for love, only to be confronted by someone from your past. Will you choose a relationship with someone new, or will you attempt to find out what could have been? Nick Lachey, host of the TV series, reprises his role in this interactive fiction game.

The Case of the Golden Idol

Available now.

Get your detective cap on, because there's been a murder -- er, 12 actually. You play as an 18th-century detective investigating these murders, which span over 50 years. Investigate the crime scenes, deduce the motives behind the murders and unmask the killer or killers in this mystery game.

Hearts

Available now.

Play the classic card game on the go. Hearts is a trick-taking card game and the objective is to avoid hearts and the queen of spades card. These cards are worth points, but the person with the lowest points wins. Whether you're new to Hearts or know how to shoot the moon, you'll enjoy this simple strategy game.

Cozy Grove: Camp Spirit

Available: June 25

A bus crash has left you on a cute but mysterious island full of spirit bears. As a Spirit Scout, it's up to you to help these spirits remember their pasts and discover peace within themselves. You can also craft, decorate and build furniture for your campsite, all while you help the local spirits and try to repair your broken-down bus.

Too Hot to Handle 3

Available: July 23

Get ready to crash the Too Hot to Handle retreat and sow chaos among the paired-up singles. Netflix reality star Chloe Veitch returns to help you and other contestants grow through dating and romance workshops. Or you can flirt with other singles, get involved in love triangles and cause as much drama as you can -- the possibilities are endless.

The Dragon Prince: Xadia

Available: July 30

The makers of the Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince helm this hero-based cooperative action roleplaying game. You can explore the world of Xadia with heroes from the series, team up in co-op missions to take on villains from the series, and discover new stories filled with the heart and humor the show is known for.

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure

Available: Summer 2024

This cozy puzzle game follows main character Jemma on a journey of self-discovery. But the game has unique movement mechanics. You move on a grid, and whenever you move, the items on the same axis as your movement move with you. So if you move left, that item that's just out of reach will move left as well.

Don't Starve Together

Coming soon.

Farm, fight and survive together, but -- as the title says -- just don't starve together. This standalone multiplayer expansion of the popular survival title Don't Starve, adds new characters, items and challenges to the original.

Harmonium: The Musical

Coming soon.

This unique title is an interactive sign language musical and adventure game. You play as Melody Macato, a 10-year-old Filipina-American musician who became deaf at a young age. You'll help her create a musical experience that can be seen and felt and is accessible to her and her friends.

Lab Rat

Coming soon.

Though this title may seem like a puzzle game developed using machine-learning technology, if you scratch just below the surface you'll find a satire with a metrics-obsessed AI that doesn't understand humanity. This game is filled with more than 100 puzzles and some humorous lines like, "100% of users prefer being electrocuted vs. not being electrocuted."

Netflix Stories: Emily in Paris

Coming soon.

Moving from the US to Paris can be nerve-racking, but luckily Emily, Mindy, Alfie and Gabriel from the series are here to help you acclimate. Get ready for surprises, adventures and more in the City of Love.

Netflix Stories: Selling Sunset

Coming soon.

Think you have what it takes to join the Oppenheim Group? Now's your chance. In this game, you're the newest real estate agent at the luxury brokerage. You'll have to navigate rich clients and office drama while outsmarting another new agent as you try to sell your way to victory and win a $100 million Bel Air listing.

Rotwood

Coming soon.

In a chaotic world, it's up to you and your furry friends to fight the corrupted beasts that threaten the land. This game features multiple fighting techniques and lots of gear to complement each, letting you build the ultimate monster-crushing critter. So suit up and get ready to head into the wild and wonderful wilderness.

Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game

Coming soon.

Saving Middle-earth is great and all, but if you've ever wanted to crawl into your Hobbit hole with a warm cup of tea and a book and leave the world behind, this game is for you. You play as a Hobbit in the Shire and it's up to you to tend to your garden, fish in a nearby pond, decorate your home and make friends with the other Hobbits. This game is like if J.R.R. Tolkien got into Stardew Valley.

Here's how you can access the games in Netflix's library

1. Download the Netflix app onto your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

2. Open the Netflix app and sign in to your account.

3. Tap Home across the bottom of your screen.

4. Scroll down your homepage until you see the Mobile Games carousel.

5. Tap into a game to learn more about it.

6. Tap Get Game to download a game you're interested in.

You can also search for games in the Netflix app by tapping the magnifying glass in the top right corner of the app and entering the game's name.

An additional pop-up from either Apple's App Store or the Google Play store will open, asking if you want to download the game. After confirming that action, the game will download on your device, like other apps.

