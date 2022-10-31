Netflix Acquires Another Game Developer

Netflix is continuing to expand its gaming operations, this time acquiring Seattle-based developer Spry Fox.

The formerly independent developer, known for releases like Alphabear and Cozy Grove, becomes Netflix's sixth in-house games studio.

"Their unique approach to game development and success with titles like Triple Town, Alphabear and Cozy Grove will help accelerate our creative development in another beloved genre and add to the growing variety of Netflix's games catalog that will have something for everyone," Netflix's vice president of games studios, Amir Rahimi, said Monday.

"Our games journey has only just begun, but I'm proud of the foundational work we've been doing to build out our in-house creative capacity so that we can deliver the best possible games experience -- including no ads and no in-app purchases -- to our members as part of their membership," Rahimi continued.

November will mark one year since Netflix launched its games division. The company offers more than 20 mobile games for iOS and Android users, with plans to double its gaming catalog by the end of 2022. However, as of August, reportedly less than 1% of Netflix subscribers have tried its games.

