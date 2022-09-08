NBA 2K23 Coming to Apple Arcade Oct. 18

Apple Arcade on Thursday announced two new games headed to the mobile subscription service -- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition and Football Manager 2023 Touch. NBA 2K23 will join the service's gaming catalog on Oct. 18, and Football Manager 2023 Touch will launch on Nov. 8.

