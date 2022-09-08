Everything Apple Just Announced iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max iPhone 14, 14 Plus iPhone 14's New Emergency SOS Feature Apple Watch Series 8 Apple Watch Ultra AirPods Pro 2 Selling Your Old iPhone
NBA 2K23 Coming to Apple Arcade Oct. 18

In addition to NBA 2K23, Apple Arcade subscribers will also be able to play Football Manager 2023 Touch.

Shelby Brown headshot
Shelby Brown
NBA 2K23 Logo for Apple Arcade
NBA 2K23 is headed to Apple Arcade.
Apple Arcade on Thursday announced two new games headed to the mobile subscription service -- NBA 2K23 Arcade Edition and Football Manager 2023 Touch. NBA 2K23 will join the service's gaming catalog on Oct. 18, and Football Manager 2023 Touch will launch on Nov. 8. 

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service. 