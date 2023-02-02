Myst Mobile Brings the Legendary Point-And-Click Adventure To Phones

The legendary point-and-click adventure game Myst is coming to iPhones just in time for the game's 30th anniversary.

Myst captivated a generation of 90s gamers with its lush environments, intriguing (yet occasionally frustrating) puzzles and deep lore. Bringing the slow-paced gameplay to iOS makes sense given the popularity of other thought-provoking puzzle titles like The Witness, and it's even free-to-play for the first island area. If you want to progress, you can buy the full game in the App Store for $14.99/£12.99.

Myst Mobile screenshots from an iPad Air (5th Gen) 😍 pic.twitter.com/8Kej7W7MaK — Kris Wingfield-Bennett ♻️ (@kriswb) February 2, 2023

There's no firm release date for Myst Mobile yet, though the press release announcing the game did mention developing the port to celebrate 30 years since Washington-based studio Cyan launched the original back in 1993. The studio remade Myst in the Unreal Engine for modern M1 chip-powered Macs last year, which is the version that will be coming to iPhones and iPads, and it's been adjusted to work on M2 chips in the latest iPad Pro tablets.

It's unclear if or when the game will come to Android devices; Cyan did not return a request for comment by time of publication.