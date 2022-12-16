My Little Pony: Mane Merge Now Available on Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade added My Little Pony: Mane Merge to its catalog of games on Friday. The title features the Mane Five -- Sunny, Izzy, Zipp, Pipp and Hitch -- who must save Equestria from an evil darkness.

As you travel through the world, you'll encounter and clear obstacles by solving colorful puzzles. Merge items in the puzzles to fulfill the wishes of other ponies. The more wishes your grant, the more magic you acquire to battle against the insidious vines covering Equestria.

The lighthearted game is pretty challenging -- and addicting -- after awhile, but it's sure to please fans of the whimsical franchise.

Apple Arcade adds new games and content updates every week. If you're interested in trying Apple Arcade, you can get a three-month free trial with the purchase of a new Apple device, or one month for free if you're signing up for the first time. Open the App Store and tap the joystick icon at the bottom of the screen to launch the service.