MultiVersus: You Can Now Play as Morty from 'Rick and Morty'

Morty is leaving grandpa Rick behind (for now) on his newest adventure: brawling in the massively popular, free-to-play melee game MultiVersus, now in its first season of gameplay.

Morty Smith, the meek, mild teenager from the Emmy-winning animated comedy series Rick and Morty joins the roster as a Bruiser alongside fellow MultiVersus Bruisers LeBron James, Taz, Batman and others. As a Bruiser, Morty's largely designed for an up-close, aggressive fighting style and stringing together melee combos. You can watch gameplay of the new character below.

Players can unlock Morty using in-game currency -- 2,000 gold coins or 700 Gleamium -- or with a character ticket, according to dotesports.com. Gold coins are earned through gameplay while Gleamium credits can be purchased with real money. The 700 Gleamium required to unlock Morty equates to about seven bucks and is roughly the same you'd pay to unlock other MultiVersus characters.

If you're wondering where Rick Sanchez is, the smartest being in the universe is slated to arrive later in the season. Warner Bros. didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on Rick's exact arrival date, or if other Rick and Morty such as as Beth Smith, Mr. Meeseeks or Birdperson will join the MultiVersus roster in the future.

Since launching a beta version of the game in June, MultiVersus has amassed more than 20 million players. The free-to-play game, which features characters including Shaggy from Scooby Doo, Jake the Dog from Adventure Time and Lebron James from Space Jam 2, is available on PlayStation 5 and 4 consoles, Xbox Series X|S and PC.