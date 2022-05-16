MultiVersus, the upcoming platform fighter, showed off its first cinematic trailer on Monday, giving us a taste of the weird, cartoony matchups we can expect from the game. From DC Comics characters to classic Looney Tunes and even Game of Thrones, the cast of characters in MultiVersus is interesting, to say the least.

The trailer opens with Batman being transported from the broody comfort of the Batcave to sunny Themiscyra, home of Wonder Woman. He soon encounters a Scooby Doo-less Shaggy, followed by Bugs Bunny and Arya Stark from Game of Thrones. As Bugs goes to pull out a carrot to snack on, Batman assumes ill-intent, kicking off a wild skirmish that grows as more characters show up.

Warner Bros. has a long list of properties to pull from for this upcoming fighting game, and several of its most recognizable cartoon names are in this cinematic. Here's a quick breakdown of who we see and where they're from.

DC Comics

Batman

Harley Quinn

Superman

Wonder Woman

Looney Tunes

Bugs Bunny

"Taz," aka the Tasmanian Devil (a new addition to the roster)

Scooby Doo

Norville "Shaggy" Rogers

Velma Dinkley (newly revealed in the game's final lineup)

Steven Universe

Steven

Garnet

Adventure Time

Finn the Human

Jake the Dog

The Iron Giant

The Iron Giant (a new reveal)

The game also introduces an original character known only as Reindog, who was not seen in this trailer but is listed on the official roster.

The trailer ends with a reminder that MultiVersus starts a closed alpha on May 19. The game will be available on Steam, PlayStation 5 and PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. If you don't get into the alpha, don't worry -- the game will have an open beta in July, so you're only a couple of months away from beating up opponents with the most unlikely of Warner Bros. match-ups.