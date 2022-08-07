Modern Warfare 2 Multiplayer Reveal Happening at Call of Duty: Next

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to launch on Oct. 28 for PC and consoles, and fans excited about the game will get their first look at its multiplayer version on Sept. 15 at the Call of Duty: Next event.

Infinity Ward

Developer Infinity Ward will showcase Modern Warfare 2's multiplayer modes, the future of the franchise and the latest on its battle royale title Call of Duty: Warzone as well as the mobile version of the game. The company didn't provide a time for the event or where it'll be livestreamed.

Infinity Ward also revealed Sunday the date for the Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer beta. PS4 and PS5 owners will have their first crack at the beta, with those who preordered Modern Warfare 2 getting early access starting Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET. All other PlayStation gamers can jump in the beta starting on Sunday, Sept. 18, and the test will last until Tuesday, Sept. 20. A PS Plus subscription isn't required to be part of the beta.

Then on Thursday, Sept. 22, the second wave of the beta begins, on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC for those who preordered the game. Crossplay will be enabled to let players on different platforms team up. An Xbox Live subscription will be required for Xbox beta testers. This second weekend will then open up to PS4 and PS5 gamers on Saturday, Sept. 24, and last until the test ends on Monday, Sept. 26.

Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare. Both games are reboots of the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare games that came out in the late 2000s. The game will cost $70 on all platforms.