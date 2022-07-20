Minecraft NFTs Not Allowed, Developer Says

Minecraft is one of the most popular games across many platforms, and it won't have any non-fungible tokens, or NFTs. Developer Mojang won't support or allow Minecraft NFTs, it said in a blog post Wednesday.

"To ensure that Minecraft players have a safe and inclusive experience, blockchain technologies are not permitted to be integrated inside our Minecraft client and server applications, nor may they be utilized to create NFTs associated with any in-game content, including worlds, skins, personal items or other mods," Mojang said.

TL;DR:

The developer said there have been companies that created NFTs related to Minecraft, but it feels these tokens aren't inclusive and "create a scenario of the haves and the have-nots." Mojang also mentioned concerns regarding instances of fraud and artificially inflated prices for NFTs.

The video game industry has yet to fully embrace NFTs, although there have been occasional success stories that didn't last due to the current crypto winter. Experts say NFTs will become the norm in gaming when someone finds the right way to implement them.