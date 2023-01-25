Minecraft Legends, Redfall, Hi-Fi Rush Spotlighted in Developer Direct Showcase

Xbox and Bethesda Games hosted the Developer Direct showcase Wednesday, showing off the upcoming games coming to the Xbox Series X|S and PC. The short event featured Minecraft Legends, Forza Motorsports, Hi-Fi Rush, Elder Scrolls Online and Redfall, and all the games will be available on Game Pass.

Minecraft Legends

Mojan will release a new version of its popular Minecraft game focusing more on player-vs.-player combat. Minecraft Legends adds a new multiplayer mode to the game, with players teaming up to take down the piglin bases. The game launched on April 18.

Forza Motorsport

The next game in the sim racing series will have more cars and new driving physics to offer a more realistic driving experience. Some new game footage was shown during the event, but no release date was announced.

Make every lap count @ForzaMotorsport



📷 Beautiful and photorealistic visuals

🌆 20 dynamic environments

🏎️ More new race cars than ever before



Coming to @XboxGamePass and @XboxGamePassPC this year

Hi-Fi Rush

A new, visually unique rhythm action game from Tango Gameworks made its debut at the show and will be available on Xbox and PC Game Pass sometime Wednesday.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Necrom

A new expansion is coming to The Elder Scrolls Online. Necrom comes out June 20 and will add a new class, the Arcanist, and take place in eastern Morrowind. Those wanting to catch up on the Elder Scrolls Online will be able to experience previously released expansions for a limited time.

Redfall

Arkane Studios' Redfall was again shown off during an Xbox event, with more of the game's combat and enemies explained. More importantly, the developer revealed the game's release date: May 2.